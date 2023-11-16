Pentagon Reveals U.S. Bases Under Attack

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Sabrina Sign, the deputy press secretary of the Pentagon, has stated that since Oct. 17, the U.S. has faced 46 attacks. The announcement was made on Thursday and it relates to the events unfolding in the Middle East following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Singh pointed out that from those attacks 24 had occurred in Iraq and another 22 in Syria. All of the attacks have involved rockets and explosive drones. As she told reporters, these attacks have been aimed against U.S. personnel and they would not hesitate to respond to the attacks at a place and time of their choosing.

As a result of the attacks, 56 troops have suffered from injuries. However, the majority have only suffered minor injuries and all the service members have since been able to return to duty.

On Wednesday, the latest attacks took place after a U.S. airstrike that destroyed a Syrian major weapons facility that had been used by militants supported by Iran, as well as for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Singh stated that the attack had caused significant damage to the storage facility. She argued that following the attack the building was for the most part “non-usable.”

The attack had come after Houthis, an Iranian-backed group, had shot down an MQ-9 Reaper close to the Yemen coast.

Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the United States has bolstered its presence in the region and has often had to strike back against Iranian-backed militants.

