Putin Makes Shocking Trump Confession

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia where he claimed that the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump were an indication of the American system’s “rottenness.”

As he noted, in his opinion the cases showed that the political system in the United States is rotten and that they are not really in a position to teach anyone else about democracy. He further claimed that the cases against Trump were all related to the persecution of a political opponent and were politically driven. He added that this was done not only with Trump but also in front of the American and international public.

Trump has been indicted four times so far this year and in cases in New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Georgia. Many of Trump’s allies and the former President himself have claimed that all the prosecutions against Trump were politically motivated.

Trump has often stated that both during and after his administration he has had what appeared to be a friendly relationship with the Russian president. In the past year, he has also frequently claimed that he would be able to resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Last month, during an interview on Fox Business, Trump also alleged that if he was still in office Putin would not have invaded Ukraine and even stated that he was the “apple of his [Putin’s] eye.”

Putin however claimed on Tuesday that while Trump’s claims that he would solve Russia’s problems were nice, he does not expect to see a change in the relations between the two countries.

