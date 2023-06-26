Several Dead After Massive Prison Riot Breaks Out

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, a large-scale riot erupted in a women’s prison in Honduras. Initially triggered by a clash between rival gangs, the situation quickly escalated, resulting in a deadly riot that claimed the lives of numerous inmates.

The prison, situated in Tamara, approximately 30 miles outside the capital city of Tegucigalpa, became the epicenter of violence when the rival gangs Barrio 18 and MS-13 engaged in a confrontation early on Tuesday morning.

According to Sandra Rodríguez Vargas, the assistant commissioner for Honduras’ prison system, the attackers managed to overpower the security guards by 8 a.m. Subsequently, they opened the gates leading to an adjacent cell block. Once the cell block was accessible, the women inmates initiated a fire and proceeded to brutally attack and kill many of their fellow inmates using various weapons.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro expressed strong condemnation over the murder of 46 inmates and attributed the origins of the conflict to street gangs. Following the subsiding of the violence, authorities discovered numerous bodies, including victims who appeared to have no direct involvement in the initial incident. President Castro vowed to implement stringent measures against the street gangs as a response.

Yuri Mora, spokesperson for Honduras’ national police investigation agency, reported that 26 inmates were burned alive, while the remaining 20 deaths resulted from gunshots or stabbings. Seven inmates were transported to a hospital in the capital for medical treatment, but succumbed to their injuries within the day. The means by which the weapons were smuggled into the prison has yet to be determined.

