Speaker Johnson Holds Secret Meeting With Texas Governor

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted the Biden administration over the open border policies which have undermined national security. These latest statements came after a recent talk on Monday with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In the past few months, Biden and Abbott have been feuding after Abbott instructed the installation of razor wire barriers along the Rio Grande River. However, last week the Supreme Court ruled that the federal administration Customs and Border Patrol agents were allowed to destroy the wire.

The Biden administration has also sued Texas over a law that is set to take effect on March 5, under which illegal entry into the country would be considered a state crime. Repeat offenders could face up to 20 years in prison under this new structure. The law would also give judges the right to drop the charges if the illegal immigrants agreed to leave the United States and return to Mexico.

The federal government has opposed this law pointing out that the state is not authorized to deal with border security.

In a news release, Johnson argued that the U.S. constitution gave complementary responsibility to the federal government and the Texas state government to exercise police powers in order to protect the safety of the people. However, as he argued, the Biden administration has been undermining security leading to the current chaos along the U.S. southern border.

Last week, in a letter to the House Republican Conference, Johnson had noted that a bipartisan Senate deal that included both border policy and aid for Ukraine would not pass through the House if it was considered to incentivize illegal immigration.

