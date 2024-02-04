Things Get Even Worse For Hunter Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, a conservative legal organization, America First Legal (AFL), lodged a formal complaint against Hunter Biden with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals Board of Professional Responsibility. The complaint accuses the president’s son of engaging in behavior that could be considered “professional misconduct” according to the legal standards set by the District of Columbia.

AFL’s complaint specifically points to Hunter Biden’s alleged violation of the District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct 8.4. This rule outlines that it is deemed misconduct for a lawyer to partake in acts involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, or to suggest an undue ability to influence government agencies or officials improperly.

The legal group emphasizes that illegal conduct, particularly those involving fraud or the willful failure to file an income tax return, can significantly impact one’s suitability to practice law. This is particularly relevant in light of the federal tax charges Hunter Biden is currently facing in California, which allege his failure to pay federal income taxes over a four-year period and the submission of false tax reports.

Reed D. Rubinstein, Senior Counselor and Director of Oversight and Investigations at AFL, underscored the importance of maintaining public trust in the legal profession’s integrity by applying the Rules of Professional Conduct evenly and fairly, irrespective of a lawyer’s political ties or family background. He advocated for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s actions based on the evidence suggesting misconduct.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the tax crimes leveled against him in federal court, following charges brought by Special Counsel David Weiss. These charges outline a period from January 2017 to October 2020 during which Hunter allegedly evaded federal income taxes and filed incorrect tax returns. His trial is set to commence on June 20.

Additionally, Hunter faces federal firearms charges in Delaware for making false statements about his drug use on a firearms purchase form in October 2018. Despite pleading not guilty and facing up to 25 years if convicted, his legal team has attempted to dismiss these charges, citing a previously agreed diversion agreement with the Department of Justice, which was ultimately rejected by the judge in July.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees are also conducting ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s international business activities and potential influence peddling during his father’s vice-presidency.

Furthermore, AFL has filed a separate bar complaint in California against Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s attorney, alleging misconduct under California’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

