Trump Raises Very Interesting Question About Suspicious Judge

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Alina Habba, a lawyer of former President Donald Trump, has questioned whether new trials are warranted following the reports about Judge Lewis Kaplan and the lawyer of E. Jean Carroll having worked together in the early 1990s.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to Judge Kaplan, had worked at the same law firm as the judge in the 1990s.

The New York Post in their report noted that according to an unnamed source the judge had previously acted as a “mentor” to Roberta Kaplan. In a letter on Monday directed at the judge, Habba argued that if the two had indeed worked together, this information should have been disclosed prior to the case in order for the process to continue moving forward. She added that this issue is also concerning as Shawn Crowley, the plaintiff’s other lead counsel had previously served as the judge’s law clerk. Judge Kaplan had “co-officiated her wedding.”

Habba argued that the first time she had learned about the alleged connection between the two Kaplans was through the Post article. She added that it was particularly concerning that the information had been brought to the Post by an unnamed source at the Paul Weiss firm who knew of the relationship between the two. As Habba pointed out, this meant that both last year’s defamation case and the damages trial, which concluded last week, were litigations in which the judge and defense counsel had clashes

She added that as such, they would argue on the appeal that the court had shown overt hostility towards the defense and former President Donald Trump while showing the plaintiff preferential treatment.

