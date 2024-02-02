Trump Still Boosting U.S. Economy Under Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump argued that he should get credit for the record-high stock market under President Biden, despite the fact that he has not been in office for over three years.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump argued that this high stock market was because of how high his polls against President Biden were. He added that this was proof that investors were projecting that Trump would win the 2024 presidential election.

Previously, Trump predicted that if he did not win the White House, then the country would experience an economic recession. However, despite Trump’s predictions, things in Wall Street appear to have taken an optimistic turn.

In an all-caps post on Truth Social, Trump argued that the stock number was good because investors were against President Biden and they believed that Trump would be the one to reach the presidential race. He added that this led to markets increasing.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ analysis currently shows that Trump is leading the race against Biden by an average of 2.2 percentage points. Trump has continuously argued that if he does not end up winning, the presidential race is going to cause the stock market to crash.

In the past week, the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both reached record highs.

On Jan. 10, during a Fox News town hall event in Iowa, Trump argued that the economy was horrible and that the only thing currently rising was the stock market because he was leading the polls.

