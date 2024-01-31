Trump’s Stunning Confession About Current Border Bill

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, Former President Donald Trump argued that the border security bill being pushed by President Joe Biden is not meant to secure the border and stop the influx of illegal immigrants entering the country, but that instead it is meant to allow the federal administration to send “billions of dollars” to Ukraine and other countries.



During the rally, Trump had promised the crowd that had gathered in Las Vegas’ Big League Dreams sports park that as soon as he was inaugurated he was going to start the largest domestic deportation operation of his entire life. He further pointed out that the current situation was unsustainable.

The rally was aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the online streaming platform Newsmax2. During his remarks, Trump argued that Ukraine was an interesting case and that people always wanted to know what he was thinking. He proceeded to say that while the U.S. had spent over $200 billion in the conflict, European nations were only in by around $20 billion. He added that this conflict is more important for them.

He also stated that he doubted that NATO would be of any help to the United States if the country ended up being attacked. He added that he could say country by country who he believed would be there.

Trump also pointed out that the compromise legislation would pair border security legislation with funding for Ukraine, while there are 2 million illegal immigrants that had entered the United States, and that this number continued to climb.

