U.S. Gives Major Upgrade To Israeli Army

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Israel received the U.S. first advanced weaponry shipmen following the promise made by the Biden administration following the outbreak of a war against the terrorist group Hamas.

Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Force (IDF) stated that late on Tuesday the first plane with advanced ammunition reached Israel. As Hagari noted in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the shipment’s arriving in Israel’s Nevatim Air Base would allow them to prepare for additional scenarios and strikes.

He added that they were grateful for the assistance provided by America to Israel and the IDF and added that the cooperation between different army forces was key for ensuring safety and security in the region.

Following the attacks on Saturday, Biden vowed that the U.S. government would provide backing for Israel, which had to face the coordinated attacks by Hamas which led to hundreds of Israelis losing their lives.

During his remarks from the State Dining Room on Tuesday, Biden stated that the U.S. was going to ensure that Israel had everything needed in order to defend both their country and citizens. He added that there was no justification for the terrorism that had broken out.

Apart from the shipment of the resources, the administration has announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group would be deployed in the Mediterranean Sea where it would act as a deterrent against actors trying to escalate the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Similarly, U.S. Air Force F-16s, A-10s, and F-15s have also been moved to the region.

