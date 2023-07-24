2024 Candidate Confesses, Trump Is Being Destroyed

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley criticized the recent “drama” about the letter that former President Donald Trump received from the Department of Justice regarding being a target in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Haley, who had served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. during the Trump administration revealed in a recent Fox News interview that she was planning to keep going. She added that the Republican presidential race was going to be filled with “distractions” concerning former President Donald Trump and the lawsuits and legal troubles he is facing.

She added that this was precisely the reason why she had placed a bid for the White house because it is necessary for the country to move on to a new generational leader. As she noted, it was not possible for the U.S. to continue dealing with the negativity and drama.

On Tuesday, Trump had taken to Truth Social to reveal that on Sunday night he had received a “target letter” from the Department of Justice which gave him four days to appear before a grand jury in connection to the investigation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

During Tuesday’s interview, Haley argued that there were many domestic and foreign policy issues that were far more important than the legal troubles that Trump was facing. As she argued, China was attempting to go to war with America, Iran was creating bombs, soldiers were being detained in North Korea, the country had a debt problem and there were high crime rates and illegal migration. This is why it was not possible for them to continue focusing on the lawsuits against Trump.

