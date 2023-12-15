Biden’s DOJ Asks Supreme Court for Help

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to consider whether or not former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges connected to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In Monday’s filing, Smith had sought to bypass an appeals court which was originally supposed to be handling the case following an earlier ruling by a lower court. That ruling had deemed that prosecutors had the right to proceed with the case against the former President. Trump’s legal team had previously stated that they were intending to appeal the ruling.

In the filing, prosecutors pointed out that the questions surrounding this case were at the heart of the country’s democracy as they were looking at whether a former President should be granted “absolute” immunity from any prosecution relating to crimes that they might have committed during their time in office. They further pointed out that this case is looking at whether former presidents are protected from federal prosecution when impeached but not convicted.

The election interference case in Washington is expected to start in March. This is one of the four indictments that the former President is currently facing. Trump is facing one indictment that includes dozens of charges for mishandling classified documents in Florida, an election interference state case in Georgia, and a business fraud case in New York. He is also currently in the middle of a civil fraud trial in New York City, where he had been expected to take to the stand for the third time, but he announced on Sunday that he was no longer planning on testifying in the case.

