Democrats Leave Lindsey Graham Terrified

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, recently expressed strong disapproval regarding Colorado’s Supreme Court decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot. Labeling the decision as a “chilling” and politically motivated action rather than a legally grounded one, Graham voiced his concerns during an interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”

The Colorado Supreme Court, in a closely divided 4-3 decision, ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on Colorado’s ballot under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This amendment prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion, after swearing an oath of office, from holding certain positions. The court found that Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, where his supporters violently disrupted the certification of President Biden’s election victory, constituted such a violation.

This ruling, according to the Colorado court, stems from Trump’s actions in inciting political violence and urging his supporters to storm the Capitol to interfere with the 2020 election results certification, thereby breaching the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. This decision overruled a lower court and extended the clause’s applicability to the office of the president.

Senator Graham, alongside several other Republican lawmakers, criticized the ruling as a strategic maneuver by Democrats to hinder Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid. They pointed to the Colorado Supreme Court’s composition, noting that all seven members were appointed by Democratic governors, although three of these justices ruled in favor of Trump.

Graham anticipates that the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices appointed during Trump’s presidency, will overturn this ruling. He expressed confidence that Trump would eventually be reinstated on Colorado’s ballot and possibly win the primary.

Addressing concerns about Trump’s continued allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, Graham acknowledged these claims but emphasized his acceptance of the 2020 election results. He suggested that Trump’s success in the 2024 elections would depend on his focus on enhancing American security and prosperity rather than dwelling on past grievances.

