Democrats Target Kari Lake’s Lawyers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In Arizona, a committee overseeing attorneys has determined that there is a possibility that Kari Lake’s lawyer in the election case might end up facing discipline.

The Attorney Discipline Probable Cause Committee brought forward probable cause orders against lawyers Bryan Blehm, Andrew Parker, and Kurt Olsen following an initial investigation by the State Bar of Arizona. Each of the lawyers has been sanctioned by Arizona judges for cases revolving around the election result challenges filed by Kari Lake following her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The committee’s order would allow the state bar to file formal complaints against the three lawyers and potentially move forward with further actions. The lawyers do have an option to settle the complaints that might otherwise result in public discipline. Olsen, who does not have a license in the state, might end up facing discipline up to reprimand according to The Arizona Republic.

Bar council members Kelly Goldstein and Hunter Perlmeter had written to lawyers that in order to “prevent” any delay they would proceed with the preparation of the adjudication file. They further noted that by agreeing to discipline by consent and through the participation in a formal statement they would potentially have the opportunity to “save time and costs.”

In May, the Arizona Supreme Court ordered Kari Lake’s team, including Olsen and Blehm, that they needed to pay a sanction that would amount to $2,000 after they had made false claims relating to the 2022 election and the false voter fraud claims.

