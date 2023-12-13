Liz Cheney Kicked Out of Holiday Party

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in her newly published book “Oath and Honor” noted that after questioning former President Donald Trump’s allegations that widespread voter fraud had cost him the race, she was uninvited from the White House 2020 holiday party.

As she stated, the decision to disinvite her came after she pushed for Trump to provide evidence for his claims that there was election fraud. She added that only a few days after she had made her statement, her chief of staff Kara Ahern had received a call from a White House staffer who informed her that she was no longer on the congressional holiday party list.

Cheney proceeded to claim that she had not intended to join the party in any case. She argued that while these are parties that many members of Congress regard highly, she had not attended a single one of them in many years. She added that she had no intention of attending that party. However, she considered it amusing that someone had given the instruction to have her disinvited as if that was a punishment.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, Cheney became one of the former President’s most vocal critics and she was part of the House special committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol. Her anti-Trump position ended up costing her seat and she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party.

In the past few weeks, Cheney has hinted that she is considering running in the 2024 presidential election as a third-party candidate.

