NYC So Bad Guardian Angels Forced To Step In

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Curtis Sliwa, the founder of Guardian Angels, has expressed strong criticism towards Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, accusing him of excessively favoring migrants with city resources. This critique was voiced during an appearance on “Hannity” on Fox News, where Sliwa, amidst Times Square’s bustling environment, lambasted a contentious initiative that entails distributing prepaid credit cards to migrant families residing in city hotels.

Sliwa, who previously contended against Adams in the 2021 mayoral race as the Republican candidate, articulated his dismay at the program, claiming it provides migrants with more financial support than local veterans, homeless individuals, and those with mental health issues. He argued that this approach by the mayor neglects the very constituents who elected him.

During the live segment, an incident unfolded where Guardian Angels members, initially part of the backdrop, intervened in a situation off-camera, leading to a confrontation that Sliwa narrated live. He described the apprehension of an individual involved in a minor crime, emphasizing the challenges posed by migrants in the area according to his perspective.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) later clarified that the individual involved was not a migrant but a local resident, and was cited for disorderly conduct due to his disruptive actions during the interview.

Mayor Adams, in response to the backlash over the prepaid credit card scheme—which reportedly involves a significant budget—defended the program at a state legislative budget hearing. He clarified that the initiative is a pilot project aimed at more efficiently managing food distribution costs for migrants, by providing them with food cards instead of direct food delivery, which had led to wastage. Adams emphasized that this approach is intended to streamline expenses and address misinformation surrounding the program’s nature and objectives.

