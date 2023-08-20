Trump and Allies Indicted by Georgia, Arizona Could Be Next

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday Night, a Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Following the indictment on Tuesday Natalie Ammons, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said that currently based on the guidance provided by the presiding judge and the office of the district attorney it is expected that all 19 defendants are going to be booked at the Rice Street Jail. She added that it is possible for the defendants to surrender at any point in time as the jail is open 24/7. However, she did add that due to this being a completely unprecedented situation it is possible that the circumstances could change substantially without warning.

Trump and his co-defendants who include John Eastman, John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and many others have until noon of August 25 to voluntarily surrender.

This is the fourth indictment against Trump in 2023. He is facing 13 charges, including charges for filing false documents, false statements, and racketeering.

The former president is now also being investigated by the state of Arizona, for the same reasons that Georgia and Fani Willis did. Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs has called for action from the State Attorney. Republican Kari Lake, who lost to Hobbs last year in the gubernational election, believes Trump will be facing another indictment in Arizona “ASAP.”

Earlier this month, Trump was also federally indicted in connection to his attempts to stay in office following the 2020 presidential election and his role in the Jan.6, 2021, Capitol attack.

