Trump Drops Major Hint About His 2024 V.P. Pick

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner of the 2024 Republican primary election, is reportedly looking into the possibility of picking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. Last month he had praised the representative for being a “killer.”

On Wednesday, NBC News in a report noted that Stefanik had been mentioned as a possible VP suggestion during a dinner in Mar-a-Lago with Trump. Shortly after she went viral for how she had interrogated college presidents about antisemitism on campuses in the U.S.

Trump had reportedly approved of the suggestion and had called Stefanik “a killer.”

On January 10, during an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Stefanik also responded to the possibility of being chosen as the VP of the former President. In response to a question about that, Stefanik had stated that she was not going to discuss the types of conversations that she had with former President Trump, but she added that they speak frequently and that she was proud to have endorsed the former President in his third presidential campaign. She added that she was honored with the possibility of serving in the U.S. administration in any capacity.

In December, Stefanik made headlines after she had specifically questioned the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard if the call for a Jewish genocide was against the rules of the university on bullying and harassment.

The now-former Harvard president Claudine Gay had argued that depending on the context it was possible that it could be.

